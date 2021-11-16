Elizabeth Mae “Betty” Adams, 93, formerly of Lewisburg, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
She was born Oct. 22, 1928, in Williamsport, a daughter of the late Harry A. and Mae Catherine (Oberholtzer) Kurtz. On Dec. 30, 1950, she married William J. Adams, who preceded her in death March 16, 2019. Together they celebrated 68 years of marriage.
Betty was a 1950 graduate of Cedar Crest College. She taught in public schools in Erie. Betty served several elected terms on the Middletown, Connecticut, Board of Education culminating as chairman on her final term. Subsequently, Betty was elected Councilwoman and as Justice of the Peace in Middletown, Conn.
She was a member of Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, Lewisburg.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Christy Adams; and six grandchildren, Lexy, Jennifer and Alayna Adams, Sembrey, Elijah and Noah Mays.
In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was predeceased by a daughter, Cathy E. Morelli.
Burial will be held privately in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.