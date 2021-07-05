Elizabeth M. Beachel, 93, of Race Street, Milton, left this Earth and walked into the arms of Jesus surrounded by her loving family on July 3, 2021, at her home. Born in Danville on February 2, 1928, she was the daughter of the late James and Edna (Dewalt) Sinton. She was married on August 14, 1946, to the late Harrison B. Beachel.
Elizabeth attended schools in Mooresburg, and she was a member of God’s Missionary Church in New Columbia. Elizabeth retired from the Milton Shoe Factory, earlier in life she worked at Montgomery Mills.
She is survived by seven children, Diana Sheaffer and husband, Clarence, of Millerstown, Nancy Zandarskie of Milton, Thorp Beachel and wife, Alice, of Turbotville, Melvin Beachel and wife, Florine, of Mifflinburg, Nora Doresky and husband, Mike, of Middleburg, Donald Beachel and wife, Michelle, of Montandon, and Marvin Beachel of Milton; a sister, Anna Beachel of Milton; 20 grandchildren, and 37 great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by a son, Leo Beachel; three grandchildren, Clarence Sheaffer Jr., Roseann Travitz, Bud Rager, and Patricia Ann Guffey; a brother, Oliver Sinton and a sister, Bertha Beachel.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10-11 a.m. on July 8 at God’s Missionary Church, 852 Ridge Road, New Columbia, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Brian Spangler officiating. Burial will be in Wayside Bible Church Cemetery in Middelburg.
