Elizabeth M. Daubert, 39, Newton New Hampshire

Elizabeth M. "Liz" Daubert, 39, of Main Street, Newton, New Hampshire, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at her home.
Liz was born on Jan. 19, 1983, in Portsmouth, N.H. a daughter of Clyde R. and Mona-Nanette (Nichols) Daubert of Northumberland.
She was a 2001 graduate of Shikellamy High School. She then earned a bachelor's degree of Spanish/Economics from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Liz was currently employed as a waitress at a local restaurant.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury, PA.
She enjoyed horseback riding, playing soccer. She had a love for the ocean, but her greatest love was for her boyfriend, William Patrick Gavin where she found happiness once again.
Liz is also survived by; one brother and sister-in-law, Peter N. and Deana Daubert of Middleburg, Pa., two sisters and one brother-in-law, Heidi R. Otton of Hummel's Wharf, Penny M. and Scott Westbrook of Clayton, N.C., and her two nieces and one nephew.
Friends and family may visit from 10-11a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 15 S. 5th St., Sunbury where a celebration of Liz's life will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Richard Fangmann officiating.
Interment will be in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
Contributions in Liz's memory may be made to Mostly Mutts, 284 Little Mountain Road, Sunbury, PA 17801
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland.