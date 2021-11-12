Elizabeth “Betsy” M. DeWitt, 93, of Sunbury, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Holy Spirit Medical Center, Camp Hill.
Betsy was born Oct. 5, 1928, in Northumberland, to the late Aniello and Madeline (Caroccia) Marotto originally of Stio, Italy. On Sept. 14, 1957, she married Walter G. DeWitt who preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 2003.
A Pineknotter at heart, Betsy graduated from Northumberland High School in 1946 and attended nursing school at St. Joseph Hospital, Lancaster. She worked for Dr. Simington in Northumberland.
She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Monica Parish, Sunbury, where she helped with bingo and special luncheons. She served as an American Red Cross volunteer providing assistance with blood drives, as well as volunteering with Meals on Wheels.
Betsy was fond of playing cards and watching her favorite football teams. She was meticulous about decorating and keeping up with the house. She enjoyed good conversation, hosting family dinners, and visiting with friends and family.
She was devoted to her family and is survived by one daughter, Ann E. DeWitt and her companion W. Thomas Brown; three grandchildren and their spouses, Matthew Hummel and Nicole Thurston Hummel, Amanda (Hummel) and Jonathan Treon, and Daniel and Mary Strawser; 10 great-grandchildren, Ella, Anna, Olivia, and Cleo Hummel, Reid, Thomas, and Anne Thurston, Jack, Benjamin, and Nicholas Treon; and numerous nieces and nephews. To her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she will be affectionately remembered as “Mommom.”
In addition to her parents and loving husband, Betsy will be welcomed into Heaven by her brothers, Charles, Pasquale “Pat”, Carmen, Joseph, Lewis and Michael.
Friends and family are welcome to attend a visitation at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11, Friday, Nov. 19, at St. Monica Parish, Sunbury.
Interment will follow in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury.
Funeral arrangements are by Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of her husband Walt and St. Monica Parish.