Elizabeth M. "Gram," Aunt Honey Hunt, 87, of Northumberland, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, peacefully in her home surrounded by her daughter and son-in-law.
Elizabeth was born March 28, 1935, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late John E. and Sophia A. (Molyneux) Funk. In June of 1953, she married the love of her life, Robert J. Hunt who preceded her in death on Dec. 24, 2012. They shared more than 59 years of marriage.
Elizabeth was a faithful member of the Grace Lutheran Church, Point Township. In her early life she served as a waitress at several places. She later retired from Nottingham Village as housekeeping/laundry supervisor. She also volunteered with the Foster Grandparent program.
In her life, she enjoyed collecting angels — at last count there were more than 300. She always looked forward to an annual beach trip to Sandbridge, Va., with her friends and family.
She loved to camp at Old Sawmill Campground, Winfield, for almost 50 years. She lived her life to the fullest and loved her family, all animals and the Lord with all her heart.
She is survived by two sons, George and Lani Hunt of Northumberland and Jerome and Brenda Hunt of Sunbury; one daughter, Shawanda and son-in-law Ronald Long of Northumberland; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews; one brother, George E. Funk; two sisters, Grace Teats and Mary (Richard) Shellenberger; two sisters-in-law, Carrie Ann Weaver and Rachel (Walter) Bingaman and one brother-in-law, Richard (Diane) Hunt.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Bostian and Romayne Funk; and two brothers, Daniel and Robert Funk.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, where the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kenneth Elkin and Rev. Steven Middernacht officiating.
Burial will be in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 2190 Point Township Dr., Northumberland, PA 17857 or Mostly Mutts, 284 Little Mountain Road, Sunbury, PA 17801.