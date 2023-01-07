Elizabeth M. Schlingmann, 97, Selinsgrove

Elizabeth Mae “Betty” Schlingmann, 97, of Selinsgrove, entered into rest on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with family by her side. She was the wife of the late Joseph P. Schlingmann.
Elizabeth was born on July 2, 1925, in Sunbury. She was the daughter of the late Everett R. Sr. and Katherine (Martin) Bolig. She was a 1943 graduate of Selinsgrove High School.
In her earlier years, Betty was employed at the Snyder Co. Bank & Trust, First National Bank, and the Department of Revenue in Selinsgrove. She retired from the Selinsgrove Center.
She was a member of Sharon Lutheran Church, Selinsgrove, the Daughters of the American Revolution, Snyder County Historical Society, Order of Eastern Stars (Past Matron), and the Women’s Triangle.
Betty enjoyed traveling, and antiques. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She is survived by her two sons, Dean E. II (Susan) Hettinger and Joseph Paul Schlingmann II; a daughter, Kathy Schlingmann; two grandsons, Richard Joseph and Christopher Russell; two great-grandchildren, Auguste Christopher and Willow Elizabeth; a brother, Everett Jr. (Dorothy “Dot”) Bolig, and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her first husband, Dean E. Hettinger, and two brothers, Richard Bolig in infancy and James Phillip Bolig.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the V. L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High Street, Selinsgrove, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. beginning with a memorial service by the Daughters of the American Revolution Conrad Weiser Chapter and with Rev. Robert Doll officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
Memorial contributions can be made in loving memory of Betty to the Snyder County Historical Society, 30 E. Market Street, Middleburg, PA 17842 or to DAR Conrad Weiser Chapter, c/o Susan Gift, 906 Route 522, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.