Elizabeth “Betty Lou” (Barber) McClure, longtime Lewisburg resident, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Lewisburg.
Betty Lou was born April 14, 1931, in Brooklyn, N.Y., and grew up in Buffalo, N.Y. and Orlando, Fla. She graduated from Wesleyan College in Macon, Ga., with a bachelor of arts degree in history. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Judge James F. McClure Jr.
Betty Lou will long be remembered in the Lewisburg community for her active involvement in the First Presbyterian Church, Susquehanna Valley Chorale, Lewisburg Garden Club, Christian Women’s Club and her local P.E.O. chapter. She will be fondly remembered by family and friends for her joyful, generous, and godly spirit, her love of singing — especially as a family around the piano, her reading and giving of books, her love of flowers and dogs, her faithful and deep love for her family, and her gracious hosting of many gatherings in the McClure home.
She is survived by five daughters and sons-in-law, Holly and Terry Kerwin of Millersburg, Kimberly and Mark Pacala of McLean, Va., Jamee and David Sealy of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Mary Elizabeth and Michael Hudec of Austin, Texas, and Margaret and Marc Persing of Madison, N.J.; as well as by 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her first-born daughter, Betsy; her brother, John C. Barber Jr.; and her parents, John and Elizabeth Barber.
A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at First Presbyterian Church, 18 Market St., Lewisburg, followed by a greeting of friends in the church’s Great Hall.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Silver Bay YMCA, 87 Silver Bay Road, Silver Bay, N.Y. (www.silverbay.org), the First Presbyterian Church, Lewisburg, or Focus on the Family (focusonthefamily.com).
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.