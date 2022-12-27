From Staff Reports
LEWISBURG — Elizabeth’s An American Bistro, recently celebrated {span class=”s1”}its 25{/span}{span class=”s1”}{sup}th{/sup}{/span} {span class=”s1”}year of creating memorable occasions for our customers with modern American food made with passion and care using the freshest regional ingredients available.{/span}
To mark the special occasion and to have a lasting impact on the community they call home, Elizabeth Long-Furia, the owner of Elizabeth’s An American Bistro, in Lewisburg, decided to use the occasion to raise funds and awareness for Women’s Health Services at Evangelical Community Hospital.
The efforts of everyone at the restaurant generated $8,556, raised through drink and dessert specials throughout the months of October and November, a Women’s Health Charity Dinner held at the restaurant on November 20, 2022, and the auctioning of a 25th Anniversary Gift Basket.
“The Hospital is especially grateful for the support we receive from the communities we serve,” said Donna Schuck, Associate Vice President of Philanthropy and Donor Relations at the Hospital. “We appreciate individuals like Elizabeth Furia who combine their passion for their business with a passion to do more for the people who live in our communities.”
Women’s Health Services at Evangelical includes compassionate, caring, and supportive care delivered with state-of-the-art technology in environments designed with women in mind at OB/GYN of Evangelical, The Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health, and The Family Place — the Hospital’s obstetrics unit.
“Success comes from planning and doing, but mostly doing. That’s why Evangelical is extraordinary, it gets things done,” said Elizabeth Furia. “I want to do my part to help the Hospital build, expand, and improve access to women’s health services in our community.”
“Through the help of Elizabeth’s An American Bistro and others, women throughout the Greater Susquehanna Valley are able to get the care they need even if they are experiencing financial challenges,” said Schuck. “What better way to celebrate a milestone than to know you’ve made a difference for others?”
To learn more about the Hospital’s services visit www.EvanHospital.com and to see the rich history and offerings of Elizabeth’s visit www.ElizabethsBistro.com.
