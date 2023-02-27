Ella Mae Maust, 86, of Millmont, went home to be with her Lord at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at her residence, after being in the loving care of her family.
She was born Oct. 26, 1936, in East Earl, a daughter of the late Paul and Susan (Zimmerman) Musser. On April 6, 1957, she married Oscar L. Maust, who preceded her in death Oct. 22, 2017. They had 60 wonderful years together. Ella loved her family dearly.
Ella was a member of the Hartleton Mennonite Church.
She is survived by 10 children and their spouses, Kenneth Maust of Miami, Fla., Rebecca Maust of Millmont, Rita Kuhns of Millmont, Donna Maust of Millmont, Rhoda and Amos Oberholtzer of Stevens, Elmer and Genevieve Maust of Beavertown, Linda and Dwight Stauffer of Mount Pleasant Mills, James Maust of Williamsport, Ruby Maust of Millmont, and Anna Maust of Millmont; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Jeffrey and Devin Oberholtzer, Diane and Owen Ebersole, Amanda Oberholtzer and fiancé Michael Hoover, Ryan and Tiffany Stauffer, Nicole and Elmer Stoltzfus, Dakota Stauffer, and Elijah Maust; seven great-grandchildren, Jaxson Oberholtzer, Parker Stauffer, Evelyn Mae Oberholtzer, Jacob Ebersole, Addylynn Stauffer, Jaxson Stoltzfus, and Philip Ebersole; and one sister, Barbara Fox of East Earl.
She was preceded in death by two sons, John Paul in infancy, and David Lewis Maust; one son-in-law, Glenn Kuhns; one sister, Mary High; and one brother, John Musser.
The Maust family wishes to thank Hospice of Evangelical for their kind and compassionate care.
Family and friends are welcome from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the Hartleton Mennonite Church, 418 Laurel Road, Millmont, where the funeral will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2, with the Hartleton Mennonite Church Ministry officiating.
Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
