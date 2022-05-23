Ellen Jane Ditty, 94, of RR Sunbury and formerly of Upper Road, Shamokin, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born in Shamokin on Oct. 22, 1927, a daughter of the late Ferdinand and Ethel V. (Crowle) Madara. Jane was married on June 12, 1948, in St. Paul’s U.C.C., Gowen City, to Lenniaus “Pete” Ditty, who preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2005.
She was a graduate of Shamokin High School. Jane worked in local garment factories, and was also a homemaker.
She was a member of Mountain Presbyterian Church, Lower Augusta Township. Jane enjoyed spending time with her family and especially playing games with her three great-grandsons.
She is survived by one daughter, Joy Neidig and husband Ronald of RR Sunbury; two grandsons, James Neidig and wife Joyce and Ronald Neidig and wife Amanda, all of RR Sunbury; three great-grandsons, Keefer, Parker and Karter Neidig; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one brother, James R. Madara.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, at the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, with Pastor Ferdie Madara and Pastor Robert Reich officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services.
Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Gowen City.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Jane’s memory to Mountain Presbyterian Church, 2478 Boyles Run Road, P.O. Box 169, Sunbury, PA 17801.