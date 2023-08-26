Ellen L. Jeffes, 85, Northumberland

Ellen Lea Jeffes, 85, went home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. For the last 16 months she had been a resident at Nottingham Village Nursing Home in Northumberland. She was born on Jan. 1, 1938, to Pat and Louise Smith in Atlanta, Georgia. On July 25, 1960, she married the late Glen R. Jeffes. Their union lasted for 58 years.
Throughout her marriage, Ellen and her family moved across the United States until finally settling in Pennsylvania. In 2008, Ellen and her husband moved into a country home at Nottingham Village.
Ellen was a talented artist who enjoyed working on her watercolor paintings. Anyone visiting her home could find her paintings on display. For decades, Ellen was an active member of her service sorority, Beta Sigma Chi. Because of her love of music, Ellen was a member of Sweet Adelines International for many years and loved to play her piano and organ. She loved her family and friends and spent as much time with them as she could.
Surviving are her three children, Michael P. (Ruby Lynn) of Newnan, Georgia, Sandra K. Richie (Shannon) of Northumberland, and Richard W. (Cynthia) of Hatboro, Pennsylvania; and her two grandchildren Luke and Rose, whom she adored. Ellen leaves behind her sister Linda Lee (John) of Crawford, Georgia.
The family would like to thank the staff of Nottingham for the exceptional care that Ellen received during her time there.
There will be a viewing on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 10-11 a.m. at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State Street, Sunbury with the funeral following at 11 with Pastor Darrin Hunt of Amazing Grace Community Church in Northumberland officiating. Burial will be at Northumberland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Amazing Grace Community Church in Northumberland and/or Geisinger Hospice.