Ellen L. Owens-Cook, 68, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at her son’s home in Wyoming, Pa.
Born in Pittsburgh, Ellen was the daughter of the late Eddie Lee Owens and Margaret Louise (Morgan) Owens. A graduate of Langley High School in Pittsburgh, she would go on to receive her RN from the University of Pittsburgh, and further earn her MA in Nursing from Bloomsburg University.
Ellen worked as a dialysis nurse for many years, as well as teaching at the Geisinger School of Nursing. Her dedication to nursing would lead her to operating several dialysis clinics up until her retirement.
Ellen was a passionate reader. She enjoyed knitting and tending her gardens. Ellen was an award winning baker, always sharing her gifts with those close to her. She was a devoted member of the Bethany Bible Fellowship Church.
Ellen is survived by her cousin, Cecilia Owens Cartwright; her sons, Gregory and Jonathan; her daughter-in-law, Chelsea; and her grandson, Theodore.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Bethany Bible Fellowship Church, 654 Wilburton Road, Mount Carmel.