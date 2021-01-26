Ellen L. Pardoe, 94, New Columbia

Ellen L. Pardoe 94, formerly of Montandon and New Columbia, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
Born in Watsontown on Jan. 17, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Fuller D. and Anna P. (Nittinger) Hartranft. She was married for 68 years to George W. Pardoe Jr., until his passing on Feb. 17, 2017.
Ellen was a 1945 graduate of Montandon High School. She was a homemaker who supported and served many roles in the development of her husband’s business, Pardoe’s Snack Food Distribution and Pardoe’s Perky Peanuts.
She was a longtime and active member of Montandon Baptist Church, serving on various committees, including the Dorcas Missionary Society. She also served on the Montandon Community Days Committee, where she was instrumental in the restoration of the original Montandon Fire Cart.
She enjoyed gardening, viewing wildlife and cooking for her family. Ellen was a wonderful hostess who planned swimming parties at Jiffy Pool, as well as hosted many reunions and picnics at their farm in New Columbia.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Jeffrey Harpster of Montandon; a son and daughter-in-law, Carl and Gina Pardoe of Montandon; five grandchildren, W. Gerald Bastian, Misty Harris, Ryan Pardoe, Tyler Pardoe and Miranda Pardoe; and five great-grandchildren, Mylea Neidig, Coy Bastian, Carly Neidig, Cale Bastian, and Lincoln Pardoe.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ellisa Pardoe; two sisters, Sara Loftus and Ruth Weaver; and two brothers, Charles and Carl Hartranft.
The services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the Montandon Baptist Church, PO Box 110, Montandon, PA 17850.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.