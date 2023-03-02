Ellen M. Snyder, 76, of Leck Kill, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Friday, Feb. 21, 1947, in Ashland, a daughter of the late Ralph F. Hepler and the late Emma I. (Osman) Hepler.
She was a 1965 graduate of Tri-Valley High School.
Ellen was co-owner of Snyder Christmas Tree Farm.
She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Pitman, where she was a member of the WELCA women’s group. She was also a member of the PA Christmas Tree Growers Association.
Ellen enjoyed shopping, going to concerts, dancing, craft shows, traveling with her lady friends and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin L. Snyder, to whom she was married for 55 years.
She is also survived by two sons, Jeffrey B. Snyder of Upper Darby and Michael A. Snyder and his wife Amanda of Millersburg; two granddaughters, Kahlyn M. Long and her husband Jake of Enola and Kaczie B. Snyder of Halifax; a grandson, Austin M. Snyder of Millersburg; three sisters, Gail Shertzer of Enders, Ruth Snyder of Pitman, and Susan Lazor of Sugarloaf; a brother, Dennis Hepler of Mount Carmel; and several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 6, at St. James Lutheran Church, Pitman, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Rothermel officiating.
Burial will be in Zion Cemetery, Pitman.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 153 Main Road, Pitman, PA 17964.
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Inc., Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.