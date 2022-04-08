On Monday, April 4, 2022, our beloved mother and nana, Ellen Naomi (Young) Scheller peacefully made her final journey home to be reunited with her lifelong companion of 70 years.
Born in Northumberland on Jan. 24, 1935, Ellen was a proud Pineknotter and was better known as “Youngie” throughout her youth. She was the daughter of the late Oscar Young and Scharlotte (Clemens) Young.
In high school, Youngie was connected with the Girls Chorus, the Mixed Chorus, and Intermural Basketball in her sophomore, junior and senior years. Her traditional catchphrase was, “Yeah? Says Who?” She was also involved with the Norry Dons, playing second base. After high school, she was a catcher in the women’s local industrial softball league.
Family was the most important thing to Ellen, and she spent all of her life nurturing and supporting her four children, 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Ellen had a witty personality, a contagious laugh, and a heart of gold. She enjoyed listening to the music of her favorite artists Elvis Presley, Patsy Cline, and Kenny Rogers. She liked Betty Boop and collected porcelain dolls. Her house was filled with keepsakes and mementos of a large, loving family.
Ellen rarely missed an activity; she kept busy attending birthday parties, sporting events, dance recitals, graduations, weddings and other family gatherings. Her family was her pride and joy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Scheller Sr.; and three grandchildren, Jennifer, Freddie, and Cheyenne. She was the last living sibling of eight children.
Her surviving children are Robert Jr. and Karen Scheller of Sunbury, Fred and Joanne Scheller of Lewisburg, Lisa Klimek of Coal Township, and Jeanine Schaffner of Camp Hill. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Doris Young and Steph Young; brother-in-law, Ted Sulouff, and good friend, Sandy Miller.
Her family will hold a private celebration of life in her honor. Prayers for the family are always appreciated.
“God looked around the garden, And found an empty space.
He looked down upon the earth, And saw your tired face.
He put His arms around you, And lifted you to rest.
God’s garden must be beautiful, For He always takes the BEST.
He knew that you were suffering, and He knew you were in pain.
He knew that you would never be well on earth again.
He saw the roads were getting rough, And the hills were hard to climb.
So He closed your weary eyelids, And whispered, Peace Be Thine.”