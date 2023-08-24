Ellen V. Zelnick, 98, formerly of Paxinos, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, after a few months stay at Nottingham Village Nursing Home, Northumberland.
She was born Dec. 17, 1924, in Plymouth, Pa., a daughter of John and Rose (Kusma) Green.
Ellen was a 1942 graduate of Plymouth High School.
On June 7, 1958, in Plymouth, she married George Zelnick, who preceded her in death in 2021. Together they celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Prior to her marriage, Ellen was employed by Tele-Radio and in the greeting card department of Lazarus Department Store in Wilkes-Barre, and using her artistic talents as a self-trained mechanical draftswoman at Olmsted Air Base in Middletown and by the W.H. Nicholson Company in Wilkes-Barre. Ellen also studied commercial art.
In her earlier years, Ellen was a “Jill of all Trades,” doing home painting and decorating, cooking extensive from-scratch dinners for her family, canning and freezing home grown vegetables, sewing custom Halloween costumes, clothing, curtains and drapes, supplementing school lessons and baking her famous pies and pastries. She made sure that everyone in the house had everything they needed for a successful day. Her “sewing room” was a collection of materials and goods that provided what was needed when her children asked the question “Mom, do you have a … ?” She always highly encouraged her children to build and create, and to pursue their individual interests.
Ellen enjoyed picnics and parties with her children and grandchildren and summer fun with the Kashuba and Romanoskie families. Ellen appreciated the greatness of things that are found in everyday life. She loved the beauty found in nature, artwork, and architecture and marveled at the effort given by people to make extraordinary things.
In her later years, Ellen loved cooking and baking, caring for her grandchildren and puttering with sewing, gardening and artwork. Ellen was very ambitious into her 90s and never found enough hours in the day to complete her projects. She also followed American politics and NFL football.
Ellen is survived by a daughter, Carolyn R. Wolfe Ph.D. and husband William of Paxinos; two son, Alan S. Zelnick and wife Tammy of Sunbury, and George R. Zelnick of Paxinos; her grandchildren, Emily Wolfe, Leslie Wolfe, Miranda Zelnick and Andrew Zelnick, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Rose Green and Maxine Wilce of Maryland and Marian Galinus of New Jersey and their spouses.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon today, Aug. 25, followed by the funeral service at noon at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Ellen’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.