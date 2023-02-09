Elizabeth Ann Lenig, 43, of Allenwood, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at her home.
Born in Sunbury on Dec. 22, 1979, she was the daughter of Teresa (Host) Heim and the late Lamont Heim Jr. She was married on Aug. 31, 2013, to Zachary Lenig who survives.
Liz was a 1998 graduate of Shikellamy High School and a 2002 graduate of McCann School of Business. Liz was a member of Christ Community United Methodist Church in Selinsgrove. She worked for Susquehanna Mobility Services and previously worked as a caregiver for NHS and paralegal for District Magistrate Wade Brown. She was a member of the Susquehanna Motorcycle Club. She loved camping, beach trips as well as going thrifting and antiquing. She also enjoyed stargazing. Liz loved her cats and she especially loved time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Zach; her mother, Teresa of Sunbury; a sister, Katie Heim and wife Jenna of Northumberland; her grandmother, Virginia Host of Selinsgrove; her mother-in-law, Candy Sanderson of Dewart; her grandmother-in-law, Doris Sellard of Dewart; a brother-in-law, Timothy Lenig and wife Casey of Milton; and a niece, Marley Lenig.
Friends and relatives will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 3939 Park Road, Selinsgrove, where a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. with Rev. Eric Shafer officiating.
Instead of flowers, Liz would want you to express your love to those you cherish.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.