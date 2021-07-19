Ellsworth L. “Nick” Hackenberg, 79, of Middleburg, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Jan. 24, 1942, in Middleburg, a son of the late Clair and Ida Mae (Benner) Hackenberg. On Dec. 24, 1964, he married the former Beatrice B. Bilger who survives.
Nick was a 1960 graduate of Middleburg High School. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge on Jan. 21, 1966.
He had been employed at Wood-Mode as a purchasing agent. He was a very active member of the First United Church of Christ, Middleburg, where he had served on the consistory and had also served as the president of the consistory. He was instrumental in the building of the current church facility.
Nick was a member of the Shade Mountain Softball Association and served as president when the field was constructed. He was an avid golfer and scored two holes-in-one in his career. He was a member of the Shade Mountain Golf Association, and of the Middleburg High School Sports Booster Association. He coached girls summer softball for seven years and faithfully followed his grandchildren’s sporting activities. He also volunteered at the Middleburg Firemen’s Carnival.
The focus of Nick’s life was family.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 56 years are two daughters and sons-in-law, Crystal (Troy) Whitesel and Penny (George) Rudy; four grandchildren, Logan Trego, Audrey Trego, Jessica Whitesel and Nicholas Whitesel; two stepgrandchildren, Trent and Sarah Rudy; and two brothers, John Hackenberg and Nevin Hackenberg.
He was preceded in death by five sisters, Helen Zechman, Doretha Weader, Anna Mae Bowersox, Julia Nerhood, and Mildred Pfleggor; and three brothers, Robert, Donald, and Lester Hackenberg.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, at the First United Church of Christ, 8671 Route 522, Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11 with Pastor DiAnn Baxley officiating.
Burial with military honors by the Middlewest Veterans Honor Guard will be in Glendale Cemetery, Middleburg.
A luncheon and time of fellowship will be held at the church following the burial.
Contributions in Nick’s memory may be made to First United Church of Christ, 8671 Route 522, Middleburg, PA 17842.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.