On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Elma Louise (Ensinger) Reigel, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away at the age of 80.
Louise was born Jan. 29, 1942, at home in Paxinos, a daughter of the late Walter B. and Elma Mae (Lewis) Ensinger. On May 9, 1959, she married the love of her life, the late Kenneth Earl Reigel.
Louise worked as a mother, homemaker, and later as a salesclerk at Donecker’s of Ephrata, The Bon Ton, and Boscov’s department stores.
Louise was active in the church until Alzheimer’s prevented her from doing so. She enjoyed family gatherings, loved people, singing in the choir and being part of the women’s Bible study. She had many talents, including quilting, painting ceramics, but her cooking and baking were the most popular with her family and all who were blessed to sample her cuisine. “Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.” Proverbs 31:29
She is survived by four sons and three daughters-in-law, Randy and Solange Reigel of Parker, Colorado, Ken and Ellen Reigel of Ephrata, Karl and Valencia Reigel of Wyomissing, and Kevin Reigel of Enterprise, Alabama; one daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Wallace Keefer of Lewisburg; 12 grandchildren, Mary Ruhl, Julian Reigel, Vincent Reigel, Curtis Reigel, Adrianne Nicholas, Deidre Heber, Karly Schott, Dottie Diener, Isaiah Reigel, Gabriel Reigel, Matthew Reigel and Neely Reigel; 10 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Stella (Ensinger) Sherry of Williamsville, NY.
She was preceded in death by her older brothers, W. Belford Ensinger, William H. Ensinger; and sisters, Carrie (Ensinger) Campbell, Helen (Ensinger) Johnson, Betty (Ensinger) Rorick, Willetta (Ensinger) Startzel, Phyllis (Ensinger) Burrows, Barbara (Ensinger) Newberry, Winifred (Ensinger) Shaffer.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 with Pastor Bob Hambrick officiating.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
