Elmer Winfield Miller, 86, of Selinsgrove, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the age of 86.
He was born Oct. 1, 1935, in Downingtown, Pa., a son of Lewis Miller and Florence Thomas.
Elmer was of the Protestant faith.
Elmer had a fantastic smile and a great sense of humor. He loved all his friends, but especially loved the ladies. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at the Selinsgrove Center with Pastor Ron Turner officiating.
Burial will be in the Selinsgrove Center Cemetery, Salem, Pa.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.