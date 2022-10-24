Elsie Faylene Mutschler, 78, of Selinsgrove, formerly of Port Trevorton, entered into rest Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Brookdale Grayson View, Selinsgrove. She was the wife of the late Andrew Robert Mutschler who preceded her on Jan. 9, 2000.
Elsie was born May 2, 1944, in Union Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late Leonard E. and Margaret E. (Kerstetter) Ulsh. She was a 1962 graduate of Selinsgrove High School. Elsie was formerly employed as a bookkeeper for Zimmerman Auto World previously known as Susquehanna Valley White. Elsie was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Selinsgrove, and a former member of St. John’s United Methodist Church, Port Trevorton where she served as choir director. She played the organ and piano since the age of 16.
Elsie also served as secretary for the St. John’s Cemetery Board. She made many friends while being a part of the Red Hat Society, and widow’s group, playing games, and cards. Elsie enjoyed needlework, reading, bird watching and loved animals.
She is survived by her sister, Francelia Portzline of Mount Pleasant Mills; a sister-in-law, Ruth Haines; and three generations of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Elsie was preceded in death by a brother, Leonard W. Ulsh; two sisters, Sarah A. Stauffer, and Louella M. Haines; and her beloved dogs, Lucy, Queenie, and Taffy.
Per Elsie’s wishes there will be no viewing or visitation. Friends and family are invited to the funeral service at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, with Pastor Ruth Liples officiating.
Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Port Trevorton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Elsie to Faith United Methodist Church, c/o: church office, 350 Witmer’s Road, Port Trevorton, PA 17864, or to the St. John’s Cemetery Association, c/o: Melissa Bilger, 2856 Main St., Port Trevorton, PA 17864.