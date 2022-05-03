Elsie Mae H. Meehan, 94, a longtime resident of 18th Street, Lewisburg, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Milton Nursing and Rehab.
She was born June 11, 1927, in Point Township, a daughter of the late Thomas and Jane (Dagle) Hoffman. She married Raymond Meehan who preceded her in death on May 3, 2000.
She was a 1945 graduate of Northumberland High School and later received her nursing degree.
She was employed as a nurse for Bucknell University for many years.
Mrs. Meehan was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Northumberland. She was a faithful member of the local granges.
She loved butterflies and animals, especially dogs. She will be remembered as a very happy and joyful person.
Elsie Mae is survived by her son, Joe Meehan of Indiana; sister-in-law, Diane Hoffman; and her many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Thelma Brosius and Frances Hoffman; and one brother, George Hoffman.
Friends and family may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, where funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Karla Leiby officiating.
Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.