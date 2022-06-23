Elton M. Walter, 85, of West Market Street, Beavertown, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at William Penn Nursing Home in Lewistown.
He was born March 10, 1937, in Middleburg, a son of the late Hiram and Sarah A. (Moyer) Walter. He was married for 65 years to Margaret R. (Norman) who survives.
Elton attended Beaver Vocational School.
He worked for 45 years at Kline’s Service Station in Beaver Springs.
Elton was a member of Hassinger’s Brick Church in Middleburg.
In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, watching Phillies baseball and also watching his favorite horse “Vivid.” He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Suzie Walter, Rose Hamilton and Denise Richard and husband Roy; grandchildren, Tosha, Tiffany, Ryan, Alana, Kasi (Justin), Kara (Tyrell); great-grandchildren, Destiny, Ryanna, Devin and Alyssa; and Jayden and Juiliona whom he considered his great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one son, David Walter; and one brother, Delbert E. Walter.
Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 1.
Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.