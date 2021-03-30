Elwood L. Kratzer I, 90, Richfield

Elwood L. “Skip” Kratzer I, 90, of Richfield, entered peacefully at his home into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
He was born July 15, 1930, a son of the late Charles M. and Edna (Lauver) Kratzer. On Nov. 5, 1949, he married his beautiful bride, Kaye M. (House) Kratzer. They recently celebrated 71 years of marriage.
Skip was a graduate of Freeburg High School. He began his career as a long-haul truck driver, initially for Motor Cargo. He enjoyed a career as a self-employed barber after driving truck. Skip retired from the Kratzer Insurance Agency in Mount Pleasant Mills where he was the founder and owner.
He was a member of the Richfield United Methodist Church. He served as Past Worshipful Master of Middleburg Lodge No. 619, F.&A.M., and was a member of the Harrisburg Consistory, The Tall Cedars of Lebanon, and The Shriners.
Skip’s greatest joy was spending precious time with his family. He enjoyed the winters he and Kaye spent in Florida, and he also enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing.
In addition to his loving wife Kaye, Skip is survived by his children, Debbie Reigle and her husband Joseph Jr., of Middleburg, Pam Edelman and her husband David, of Middleburg, and Elwood L. “Skip” Kratzer II and his wife Jennifer, of Lewisburg; 11 grandchildren, Michelle Gumiran and her husband Robert, Amanda Adams and her husband Jeremy, Heath Edelman and his wife Anna, Alesia Edelman and her husband Dennis Yonkin, Marissa Miles and her husband Andrew, Travis Teates and his wife Amber, Madison Kratzer, Zachary Kratzer, Mackenzie Moore, Logan Moore, and Reese Moore; and 10 great-grandchildren, Jaiden Gumiran, Sidney Gumiran, Samantha Gumiran, Carter Adams, Ali Adams, Nicholas Edelman, Emily Edelman, Lily Miles, Mikayla Teates and Everett Teates.
Skip was the last of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents, Skip was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Teates, who passed away on June 4, 1999; one sister, Geraldine Goodling; and five brothers, Ernest Kratzer, Earl Kratzer Sr., Harold Kratzer, Norman Kratzer, and Clarence Kratzer.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at the Richfield United Methodist Church, 82 Church St., Richfield. A private family funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church.
Burial will be immediately following the private family funeral service in the Richfield Union Cemetery, Richfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Skip may be made to the Richfield United Methodist Church, 82 Church St., Richfield, PA 17086.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, has been entrusted with the arrangements.