Elwood Marlin Heintzelman, 66, has passed away all too soon and unexpectedly in the place he was the happiest, his cabin in Forksville, Pa. Elwood was known to his family as Junior, his co-workers as Munchkin/Woody, to his adoring grandkids he was Pap and to his loving children, Kristy and Cory, he was Dad.
Elwood was full of life and embraced each day. His passions included hunting and salmon fishing with his kids, grandchildren and their friends. And the special memories made in Cabbage Hollow. Some of his favorite memories of salmon fishing were with Pappy Mick. He never missed a good toboggan run and that is how he earned the nickname, Chief Blackballs. That is a whole other story he loved to share. Growing up, he spent weekends playing the guitar and singing ballads, often needing a gentle reminder when he forgot the words. He would tell you that some of his most favorite times in life were at the June Pear Hunting Camp with family and friends. Good conversations, jokes and belly laughs around the camp fire. Elwood adored his grandparents, Guy and Dora Hoch, who instilled in him a very special love for the farm. Elwood was an adoring son to the Matriarch of his family, his Mom, Jean Collura. Jean’s gentle, loving soul is the foundation of her family’s faith and love.
Elwood devoted his life to his cherished family and that is his lasting legacy. He is survived by his children, Kristy Heintzelman and Cory Heintzelman and wife, Jacinda; his five grandchildren who he loved and adored, Rylan, Kennedy and Kooper Groff, children of Kristy and Ryan Groff; Nathan and Levi Heintzelman, sons of Cory and Jacinda. He is also survived by his loving mother, Jean Collura; and three brothers, Glenn Heintzelman (Shona), Mark Heintzelman (Tami) and James Heintzelman (Denise), numerous aunts and uncles and many nieces, nephews and cousins whose lives he impacted in a very loving and memorable way.
Elwood’s gentle soul, sense of humor and heart of gold touched so many lives in all walks of life. He found beauty and laughter in the simplicity of each day or while doing the smallest of tasks like canning beets. That is just some of the wisdom and life lessons that he shared with his children and grandchildren. Elwood will be greatly missed for countless reasons and will be forever remembered by all who knew and loved him. His passing leaves his loved ones with a heartbreaking void, which is a testament to a life well lived.
Elwood was proceeded in death by his beloved wife, Karen Heintzelman who together built and shared a beautiful life and family. Elwood’s heart never recovered from the sadness of the tragic and sudden death of his wife at a young age. Also, preceded in death by stepfather, Brenton “Mick” Snyder; brother, Dale Heintzleman; and many extended family.
Services will be held Friday, Aug. 26, at Himmels Church, Rebuck. Friends and family are welcome from 9 to 11 a.m. for visitation — funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.
If you wish to honor Elwood please donate to Wounded Warrior Project. He would love and appreciate your kindness.
