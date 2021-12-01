Elwood R. Delcamp, 60, of Mifflinburg, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born June 10, 1961, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Leon and Marie (Zellers) Delcamp. On June 16, 1979, he married the former Barbara Tripp, who survives. Together they celebrated 42 years of marriage.
Elwood owned and operated D&S Plumbing & Heating for many years.
He most recently attended Grace Covenant Community Church (GCCC), Middleburg, and formerly attended Sanctuary of Praise, Lewisburg and Revival Tabernacle, Watsontown.
Elwood loved attending model train shows, gun shows and car shows but most of all spending time with his grand girls and grand puppy.
Surviving in addition to his wife are one son and daughter-in-law, Jerimie and Alyssa Delcamp, of New Columbia; two brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Sheryl Delcamp, of Florida, and Wayne and Linda Delcamp, of Middleburg; two granddaughters, Kimber and Kinsey; and his grand puppy, Emily Joy.
Services will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family with burial in East Side Cemetery, Mifflinburg. This will be open to family, friends and church family with a Celebration of Life to follow.
Contributions in Elwood’s memory may be made to GCCC, memo HUB (Humanity under Bridges), mailed to 99 Cafe Land, Middleburg, PA 17842 or Camp Mount Luther, mailed to 355 Mount Luther Lane, Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
