ELYSBURG — Less than two months ago, John and Linda Gregorowicz, of Elysburg, said a painful goodbye to their beloved cat of 13 years after he became seriously ill. Shortly after the loss, they went on a scheduled vacation, and when they returned, they realized just how much their cat had made their house feel like a home.
“We weren’t positive we were ready (to adopt),” Linda said. “But we just felt that emptiness.”
John said his father was the founder of Animal Resource Center in Bloomsburg, so animal rescue was near and dear to their hearts, and they started looking. They checked out various rescues in the area, including Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance. They had visited the rescue’s Scratching Post Cat Café in the past, but only as guests and donors, not as potential adopters. This time, they were looking for a new best friend.
“Our intentions were to adopt one, but when we went to the Scratching Post, we came upon these two cats that we were told were fostered together,” Linda said.
She and John described them as sort of an odd couple: a 19-month old tall, gray male they named Eggie, and a nearly five-month-old short-legged female they named Biddabop.
“We couldn’t resist them,” Linda said. “To see them together is just the cutest thing.”
Their experience at the Scratching Post, she said, was unique. Rather than seeing the cats in cages, the cats were roaming freely, and interacting.
“It’s like going into a living room,” Linda said.
John said it was also helpful that the volunteers knew so much about each cat.
“These people are so knowledgeable about them and their personalities,” he said.
“I really felt like they had such a connection with every single cat that was in there,” Linda echoed. “They are so loved, and so well taken care of.”
They quickly became attached to the feline pair and filled out an application.
Eggie and Biddabop are loving their new home, and the Gregorowiczs are enjoying a full house once again, with plenty of companionship.
In fact, John said, “They’re starting to sleep with us at night.”