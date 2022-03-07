The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 43 points and 14 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 121-106 Monday night in a showdown between two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams headed in opposite directions.
James Harden added 16 points and 14 assists, and Tyrese Maxey added 17 points for the 76ers, who have won six of seven and stayed perfect with Harden in the lineup.
Spurs 117, Lakers 110
SAN ANTONIO — Gregg Popovich tied Don Nelson’s NBA record with his 1,335th career victory as a coach in San Antonio’s win over Los Angeles.
Popovich, in his 26th season, will try to pass Nelson when San Antonio hosts the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.
Pistons 113, Hawks 110, OT
DETROIT — Cade Cunningham had 28 points and 10 assists, lifting Detroit to an overtime win over Atlanta.
Heat 123, Rockets 106
MIAMI — Victor Oladipo scored 11 points in in his first game in nearly a year, Tyler Herro scored 21 of his 31 points in the second quarter, and Miami beat Houston.
Timberwolves 124, Trail Blazers 81
MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and 13 rebounds as Minnesota beat Portland by double digits for the second time in three days.
Mavericks 111, Jazz 103
DALLAS — Luka Doncic had 35 points and a season-high 16 rebounds for Dallas.