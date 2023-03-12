The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid scored 34 points, James Harden had 18 points and 14 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers cruised to a wire-to-wire 112-93 win over the fading Washington Wizards on Sunday night.
Tobias Harris added 11 points and De’Anthony Melton 10 for the 76ers (45-22), who have won five in a row to keep pressure on Milwaukee and Boston for the top two seeds in a crowded Eastern Conference. Philadelphia now plays seven of its next eight games on the road.
“When you are not playing the fourth quarter, that usually means something good,” said Embiid, who was 12 for 21 from the floor in 31 minutes. “Everyone contributed for us.
Washington (31-37) got a career-high 25 points from Corey Kispert and 13 from Bradley Beal, but dropped its fifth game in its last six. The Wizards also fell out of a tie for the 10th and final spot in the Eastern Conference’s play-in tournament, a half-game behind idle Chicago.
“The biggest thing was that we didn’t have any pace in the half court,” Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “Beyond just getting the ball up, but trying to play off the dribble too much instead of the power of the swing pass and letting the offense work for you.”
Philadelphia’s defense had struggled despite its winning ways in recent weeks. In six games during March, the Sixers had allowed 119.2 points a game and 41% from behind the 3-point line.
That wasn’t the case against Washington, which could not generate anything beyond the 3-point arc.
The Wizards shot 6 for 26 from beyond the arc. The Sixers had forward P.J. Tucker more as a rim protector matching up against Washington’s Kristaps Porzingis, ending Embiid away from the basket to provide length against Beal and Washington’s 3-point shooters.
“We did a really good job of being physical and switching,” Harden said. “We were able to guard shots, spread the floor and get dribble penetration. It’s just beautiful basketball.”
Embiid and Harden did the bulk of their damage in three quarters, sitting out large portions of the fourth as stretching the Philadelphia lead to 81-69. Embiid added eight rebounds and four assists despite not playing any time in the final 12 minutes.
Nets 120, Nuggets 120
DENVER — Mikal Bridges scored 25 points and the Nets withstood a late rally and another triple-double by Nikola Jokic.
Nic Claxton had 20 points and Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie added 15 points each for Brooklyn, which has won five of its last six games.
Jokic had 35 points, 20 rebounds and 11 assists for his league-leading 27th triple-double of the season but Denver could not avoid a third consecutive loss, matching a season high.
Jokic missed a contested 14-foot jumper with 5 seconds left that would have given the Nuggets the lead.
Cavaliers 114, Hornets 108
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Darius Garland had 28 points, Donovan Mitchell added 23 and the Cavaliers overcame a 16-point second-half deficit for their fourth win in the last five games.
Evan Mobley added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Cavaliers, who trailed most of the game.
Terry Rozier had 27 points to lead the Hornets, who were playing their second game in less than 24 hours.
P.J. Washington added 19 points and Nick Richards had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Charlotte.
Thunder 102, Spurs. 90
SAN ANTONIO — Jalen Williams scored 21 points and Oklahoma City used a balanced effort on offense without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to beat the Spurs as they compete for a berth in the Western Conference play-in tournament.
Ousmane Dieng had 17 points and Josh Giddey added 17 for the Thunder who won their second in a row and fifth in six games.
Oklahoma City tied Utah for 10th place in the West at 33-35, but the Thunder hold the tiebreaker after winning the season series 2-1.
San Antonio’s Zach Collins had 23 points and 11 rebounds for his ninth career double-double. Devonte’ Graham added 20 points.
Pelicans 127, Trail Blazers 110
NEW ORLEANS — Trey Murphy III hit a career-best nine 3-pointers to highlight his career-high 41 points, and the Pelicans defeated the Trail Blazers.
CJ McCollum had 22 points and 11 assists for New Orleans, which made 18 of its first 30 3-point attempts as a team before finishing 19 of 40 from deep.
Josh Richardson scored 19 points for the Pelicans, who played without high-scoring wing Brandon Ingram.
The Blazers played without star guard and leading scorer Damian Lillard.
Anfernee Simons led Portland with 17 points.