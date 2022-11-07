The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds in his return after missing three games with the flu, Georges Niang scored 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting on 3-pointers, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Phoenix Suns 100-88 on Monday night.
Hawks 117, Bucks 98
ATLANTA — Dejounte Murray scored 25 points, rookie A.J. Griffin came off the bench in Trae Young’s absence to add a career-high 24, and Atlanta snapped Milwaukee’s season-opening, nine-game winning streak.
Celtics 109, Grizzlies 106
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, including a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds left, and Boston held on for a victory over Memphis,
The Grizzlies inbounded the ball after Tatum’s free throws, but Ja Morant slipped in the backcourt and never got off a shot for a chance to tie the game.
Trail Blazers 110, Heat 107
MIAMI — Josh Hart’s 3-pointer as time expired gave Portland the victory over Miami.
Pacers 129, Pelicans 122
INDIANAPOLIS — Myles Turner had season highs of 37 points and 12 rebounds, and Indiana beat New Orleans for its fourth win in five games.
Rockets 134, Magic 127
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jalen Green scored 34 points, K.J. Martin came off the bench to add 21, and Houston snapped a six-game losing streak.
Wizards 108, Hornets 100
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 points, and Washington handed slumping Charlotte its fifth straight loss.
Pistons 112, Thunder 103
DETROIT — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Detroit beat Oklahoma City.