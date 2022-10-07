Emerson E. Dimmick, 86, of Naples, Fla., died peacefully Sept. 23, 2022, at the Avow Hospice House in Naples.
He was born Nov. 6, 1935, to the late George Emanuel Dimmick and Winifred Lemon Dimmick of Danville, Pa. He graduated from Northumberland High School in 1953. He was a proud Pineknotter and was voted class clown. After graduating, he served in the U.S. Army in Japan.
Emerson married Alice Edge Dimmick on Aug. 23, 1958, and lived with their four children in Mechanicsburg and Dillsburg, Pa. He spent most of his career in the trucking industry and retired in 1996. After retiring, he and Alice enjoyed traveling most of the United States in their motorhome before moving to Naples.
Emerson is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Alice; and their four children, Wendy Miller (Bennett), Chip Dimmick (Karen), Scott Dimmick (Jodie), and Lori Foster (Michael); five grandchildren, Kristin Nguyen (Giang), Leah Mallett (Colin), Hannah Johnson (Tyler), Sarah Dimmick, and JR Dimmick; one great-granddaughter, Harper Mallett; and one great-grandson, Oliver Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, George Clifton Dimmick; a sister, Winifred (Peggy) Donham; and a granddaughter, Emily Elizabeth Dimmick.
A private burial is planned.
Donations may be made to Avow Hospice,1095 Whipporwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.