Emily Grace Lydic, 47, of 100 N. Broad St., Selinsgrove, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, surrounded by her family.
She was born Feb. 4, 1976, in Syracuse, N.Y., a daughter of John F. and Susan (Duman) Lydic.
She attended Holy Name Elementary School in Ebensburg, Pa., from kindergarten to third grade. She then attended and graduated from Selinsgrove Area schools in 1994. She graduated with a doctorate in pharmacy from the University of Pittsburgh in 2000. Emily honored her love of dogs and all animals in her work in veterinary pharmaceutical sales. Emily cherished her family and her beloved pets, Chloe, Izzy, Mr. Kit and Ceasar.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Amanda (Lydic) Cook; and her brother, Jack T. Lydic and sister-in-law Sarah (Ritter) Lydic. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, James (JL), Zoe, Claire and Thorburn Cook and Trey and Grady Lydic as well as innumerable aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She will be met in heaven by her grandparents, Stanton and Lucille Duman and Arthur and Eleanore Lydic; and her uncle, Ronald Duman.
Emily loved thunderstorms and cardinals and she loved homemade pizza and vegetable soup.
Friends and family will be received at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, Saturday, Sept. 16 from noon to 2 p.m. followed by funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Emily’s name to Mostly Mutts Animal Rescue.