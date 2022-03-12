Services for Emily J. Printzenhoff, 90, of Milton, who died Friday, March 11, 2022, at Watsontown Nursing & Rehab Center will be held from 1-2 p.m., Monday, March 14, 2022, at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton. A celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ken Paulhamus officiating. Please use the Davis Chapel entrance for the services. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front Street, Milton. A full obituary will run at a later date. Online Condolences can be sent at www.DaleRanck.com