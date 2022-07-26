“Oh PIFFLE the world has lost a great one”
Sweet, spunky, independent, spitfire are all terms people use to reference Emily “Emmy” Heintzelman.
Emily R. Heintzelman was born Dec. 11, 1925, on a farm outside of Milton. She was a daughter of Freda and Edwin I. Stahl. She had a sister, Turla Faylene, who died young.
After her parents divorced, her mother married Ellsworth “Joe” Confer. She was raised with two “brothers,” Harold and Herman Heddings. Her father remarried Kathryn who had a son, Leon Snyder. She did have close cousins whom often referred to her as a sister, Faye Beaver of Danville and Mary Dumphey of McEwensville to name a few.
Emily worked at Evangelical Hospital where she met her husband, Paul Heintzelman of Mount Pleasant Mills. They married November 1955 and she joined him with his six children. Paul passed away in March 1964.
Emily then moved to Milton. She would work at numerous jobs. The Flora Elizabeth restaurant in Milton where she learned to make her famous chicken pot pie from the owner, Ellen Hans. She worked for years at the Milton Jr. High School as a cafeteria cook, 25 years at United Methodist nursing home and the Sunbury Social Club. Many were fortunate to have Emily as their personal home health aide. Her love and experience with children led her to Noah’s Ark day care in Milton.
Emily was an active member of the Jolly Girl’s class at St. Andrews Methodist Church, Milton, where she is a lifetime member. Her love for adventure was recognized as a member of the Ramblers bus trip club. She found friendship in the local Misfits ladies’ group that would meet at each other’s homes and play games, go to events and luncheons. She participated in events at the Senior Action Center in Milton. An avid sports fan, she loved Penn State football, the Olympics, Yankees, Phillies and the Iron Pigs of Allentown. Saturday mornings, the old country twangy music could be heard on her radio. She loved to attend local festivals and listen to the bands such as The McNett Brothers. Saturday nights were always time for Lawrence Welk and PA Polka Party. She was known for tapping her toes to the music.
Attending Milton Little League baseball games to watch her grandchildren and all of the local players was something she enjoyed. When the local Scout troops needed help to make Easter eggs, hoagies, and other fundraisers she was always there teaching and lending a hand. Emily was a volunteer for the Evangelical Hospital Hospice of Lewisburg. She was a chaperone for the Milton High Band when they traveled to Dallas, Texas.
Her quote of “don’t be afraid to at least TRY it — be it a new activity, food, or drink” was her mantra. She insisted her family travel and go on adventures just like she loved to do. Famous were the Sunday drives with a picnic lunch to a state park. Summers were spent at the Kutztown Folk Festival or the Barnesville Bavarian Beer Festival.
Her family was her motivation and medicine over the years. Paul Jr. and Joyce Heintzelman of Selinsgrove, Harold and Vivian Heintzelman of Mount Pleasant Mills, Sarah Jane Campbell of Allentown, Ron and Marti Heintzelman of Middleburg, Richard and Connie Heintzelman of Cary, N.C., Rudy and Arlene Heintzelman of Berwick, William and Helen (Hovenstine) Heintzelman of Milton, Rebecca and Gary Napp of Milton (Brooke and Joshua Young of Marion Heights, Michael Napp of Milton, Heather and William Rivera of Wilmington, N.C.). Even when she hadn’t been able to see all of her grandchildren, she could recite their birthdates all the way up to her last days. She always wanted to know their latest news. Timothy, Todd, Andy, Theresa, Kevin, Christina, Christopher, Stephen, “Nicky Gene,” Robin, Ron Jr. “Butch,” Jim, Jesse, Jenifer, Angela, David, Debbie’s names were written on many pieces of paper near her bedside. To say she had additional family that included friends of her grandchildren solidifies they all came to love her. Her final days were spent at the Milton Nursing and Rehab center where numerous staff were cast under her magical spell of a smile.
Emily’s adamant wish was for no viewing or funeral. While she asked that no tears were to be shed it is very obvious that isn’t realistic. She did request that family and friends gather and “have one GIANT shindig of a party.” A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a date yet to be determined. Please come prepared to POLKA to Lawrence Welk!
Memorial contributions can be sent to St. Andrews United Methodist Church, Milton.
Burial will be in Grubbs Lutheran Church Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Mills.