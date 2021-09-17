Emily R. Tucker, 92, of Lewisburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Heritage Springs Memory Care in Lewisburg.
Born May 8, 1929, in Pocomoke City, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late William Z. and Annie (Butler) Ross. Emily graduated from Washington High School in 1947. She was employed as a proofreader at Moore Business Forms in Lewisburg for more than 20 years until her retirement.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Herbert F. Tucker; and 12 brothers and sisters, Edna Sturgis, Stuart Ross, Helen Lewis, Francis Ross, Georgia Pusey, Archie Ross, Ray Ross, Margaret Cottman Beauchamp, Annabelle Sigrist, Edward Lee Ross, Hilda Byrd, and Bing Ross.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Willoughby and Jack Willoughby of Lewisburg; two grandchildren, Laura (Willoughby) Carver and her husband Adam of Beaver Falls, and Jeffrey Willoughby of Ankeny Iowa.
Throughout her years, she loved caring for her flower gardens, baking for her family and creating handmade Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls for friends, co-workers, and family. Most of all, she enjoyed the frequent visits from her grandchildren and grand-dog Bailey.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Springs for the compassionate care she received in the last few years of her life. The care given to Alzheimer’s and dementia patients truly makes a difference for their families.
In keeping with Emily’s wishes, services and burial will be private.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.