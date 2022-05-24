Emma Jean Mattern, 91, of Middleburg, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022.
She was born Sept. 19, 1930, in Sunbury, to Harry and Jenny Lesher.
She is survived by two sons, Kenneth and Kim; daughter, Kathie; son-in-law, Todd; seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and her brother, John Lesher.
Emma worked at Walnut Acres Organic Food Farm for more than 40 years creating recipes for families to enjoy. She was most famous for her Granny’s Granola.
She was passionate about affecting the most positive change in the people around her. She worked and volunteered at the Penns Creek Community Center, Christkindl Market, and filled the air with her beautiful voice as she sang with the Susquehanna Valley Chorale and Buffalo Valley Singers.
She loved flowers and creating beautiful arrangements for others to enjoy. Emma was honored with bronze, silver, and gold medals in the years that she participated in the Pennsylvania Senior Olympics. Her family and friends will always remember her as a tremendous cook, loving mother and grandmother and vivacious person.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Walnut Acres Foundation, 555 Walnut Acres Road, Middleburg, PA 17842.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.