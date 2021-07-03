Emma Lou Bowersox, 84, of Strick Road, Milton, Pa., was reunited in heaven with the love of her life, Ray B. Bowersox, on June 28, 2021.
Born in Fairmont, W.Va., on Feb. 16, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Milton J. and Marion J. (Whitlach) Satterfield. She celebrated 41 years of marriage to Ray B. Bowersox who preceded her in death on March 21, 2016.
Emma, known to friends and family as Lou, was an intelligent, vibrant, and fun-loving woman. She disliked her first name, Emma, and vastly preferred to be called Lou. In addition to serving as vice president of Milton Transportation, Inc., she achieved a lifetime goal of becoming a pilot. Upon receiving her pilot’s license, she owned and piloted a charter airline, Milton Air Service, for several years. She loved the challenge of making her flight plans and soaring through the sky!
Along with her husband, Lou loved collecting antique cars. Together, they traveled the United States in their cars and motorhomes. Lou loved traveling, visiting historical and obscure sites, and experiencing the world. She was always thinking of her next trip and was often teased for not wanting to “stay put” for very long. When not traveling, Lou wanted to be in the mountains or in Florida.
Lou’s family meant everything to her. She loved being with them at their cabin, the farm, hosting dinners, playing games, or just sitting on the porch to reminisce. She is survived by three children and their spouses, Richard M. Bowersox and wife Sherry of Turbotville, Karen B. Yocum of Watsontown, and Shannan B. Guthrie and husband Brent of Lancaster; a stepson, Dana R. Bowersox and husband Zach of Danville; seven grandchildren Lauren Hursh, Shane Bowersox, Joshua Foresman, Latricia Yocum, Lex Yocum, Courtney Guthrie, and Tate Guthrie; four stepgrandchildren, Laura Bowersox, Charlie Bowersox, Cody Rachau, and Mandy Rachau, and six great grandchildren. Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; a brother, Ralph Satterfield; and a stepdaughter, Deborah I. Rachau.
Lou was an avid lover of animals — especially dogs — and would beam whenever a “furry pup” was nearby. She also enjoyed hunting, simply because it reminded her of her dad, and watching Penn State games, NASCAR, basketball, the Olympics, or any history show.
Lou will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend to many. When you think of her, please picture her big smile, silly stories, quick-witted comments, and loving heart. She is now at peace.
Lou was a member of Paradise UCC in rural Milton. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in Lou’s memory be made to either the Danville SPCA, 2801 Bloom Rd. Danville, PA, 17821, or to your favorite animal rescue or shelter.
