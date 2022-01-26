Emma Louise Ruckle Miller, 83, of Lewisburg, entered the gates of Heaven Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at her daughter's home in Lewisburg.
She was born Sept. 13, 1938, in Louise, West Virginia, a daughter of a coal miner. She was raised in a Catholic convent where she highly respected the nuns. She entered the United States Army where she met and married the love of her life, the late Mardean Harvey Miller. She was honorably discharged in 1959. They were happily married for 31 years until his passing in 1989. She was a nurse aide for 18 years at United Methodist Homes where she enjoyed caring for other people.
She was not raised in a loving home but she certainly made one with her three surviving daughters, Debbie L. Rohrer of Lancaster, SC, Tammie Sheesley (Edward) of Lewisburg, Kathy Renae Barnett (Philip) of Lancaster, SC; and one son, the Rev. Skip Miller of Philadelphia.
She is also survived by one sister, Shirley Ann Moore of Summerfield, Fla.; one brother, Homer A. Ruckle of Morgantown, W.Va.; two half-siblings in West Virginia, nine grandchildren, Jason, Michael, Nicholas, Jessica, Nicole, Jonathan, Danielle, Christopher, and Bryan; and 11 great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Koden, Deanna, Joshua, Layla, Christina, Makayla, Alexis, Deken, Tomi and Connor.
She was preceded in death by one son, Randy; one grandson, Jeremiah; one great-grandson, Joshua Thomas; three half-siblings; and one brother, Ralph Ruckle.
Emma was a long-time member of the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Lewisburg, as a devout catholic. She was very loved and will be greatly missed by many.
A public viewing will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg. She will be laid to rest in Indiantown Gap, Pa. A private memorial officiated by her son, the Rev. Skip Miller, will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital where she has made donations her entire life. "Rest in peace beautiful soul."
To share in Emma's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.