Emma P. Church, 90, of McClure, passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Greenwood Village.
Born Sept. 30, 1932, in Wheeling, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Mildred (Ritchie) Bishop.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. "Red" Church; a son, Michael Church; and her siblings. She was the last of her siblings.
She is survived by three children, Robert W. Church and wife Patty, of McClure, Barbara L. Hackenberg, of Beavertown, Karol A. Freiler and husband Bob, of Shamokin; eight grandchildren, Chad Hackenberg and wife Jamie, Jessica Epure and husband Mihai, Jeremy Church, Adrienne Robinson and husband Brian, Andrea Brouse and husband Grahm, Cassandra Hendricks and husband Todd, Kirsten Adee and companion Terry Rebuck, Danielle Miller and husband Dakota; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and daughter-in-law, Diane Church.
Emma was a member of the Burnham Lions Club.
She graduated from Wheeling High School, class of 1949.
In her earlier years, she worked at Kirby Manufacturing as a floor manager where she later retired.
She enjoyed volunteering at Ohesson. She loved to read, do crossword puzzles, crochet items for her family and traveling, especially to Lancaster to see shows. She also had the Hog Wallow at the Bean Soup in McClure.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Homes, Woodlawn, 200 N. Main St., Lewistown, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. with Mr. Murray Laite officiating.
Interment will take place in Juniata Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Emma’s memory may be made to UPMC Hospice, 20 Sheraton Dr., Altoona, PA 16601; Burnham Lions Club, 401 First Ave., Burnham, PA 17009; or Salvation Army, 9 S. Dorcas St., Lewistown, PA 17044.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hellerhoenstinefuneralhome.com