Emma Ruth Harris, 84, formerly of 170 E. Dewart St., Shamokin, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mountain View: A Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.
She was born Nov. 5, 1938, in Pottsville.
Emma was a member of the Salvation Army for many years. She was stationed with her sister in the citadels in Lock Haven, Berwick, Plymouth, Mount Carmel, Philadelphia, Shamokin, Milton and Hazleton for many years.
Emma is survived by her extended family including Kelly and Jonathan Bower, of Shamokin, Esther Ulrich and her daughter Jaylee Shemory, of Milton, and Virginia and Edward Craig, of Milton.
She was preceded in death by four sisters, Major Bertha C. Harris and Virginia Miller, both of Pottsville, Peggy Boyd, of Vineland, N.J., and June McCool, of St. Clair; and two brothers, Albert Harris and Charles Harris, both of Reading.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
The Harris family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, Director, 1001 W. Arch at Maple streets, Coal Township.
To share a memory or to offer the family condolences, sign the guestbook at www.jameskelleyfh.com.