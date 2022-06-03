Emma V. Kieffer, 101, Leck Kill

Emma Viola Kieffer,101, Leck Kill, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Mountain View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township.
She was born Aug. 23, 1920 in Dornsife, a daughter to the late John and Viola (Schreffler) Clark.
Emma graduated from Upper Mahanoy Township High School in 1939.
She was employed as a seamstress at B&R Apparel in Wiconisco and a tax collector for Upper Mahanoy Township.
Emma was a member of the Idella Rebekah Lodge in Dornsife and a lifetime member of the Christ Evangelical & Reformed Church in Leck Kill.
Emma had a passion for quilting, gardening and baking. She was known for her apple dumplings, pies and benekie cookies.
She survived by her two children, Marlin R. Kieffer (Shirley) of Leck Kill and Lily M. Hoch (Paul) of Rebuck; five grandchildren Penny Jones (Mark), Wendy Glace (Eric), John Kieffer (Krista), Mindy Kahler (Jeff) and Jason Kieffer (Amy); nine great grandchildren and four great- great grandchildren; a sister, Nelma Lute, nieces and nephews.
Emma was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Harry H. Kieffer; by her granddaughter, Brenda L. Kieffer, and great-granddaughter, Jenna D. Kieffer; seven brothers and five sisters.
There will be a visitation held at Christ Evangelical & Reformed Church on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. Services will start at 11 with Rev. Krista Keisling officiating. Committal service and burial will follow the services at St. John's Lutheran Church, Leck Kill.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Christ Evangelical & Reformed Church, 5189 Schwaben Creek Road, Leck Kill, Pa 17836
Arrangements are being cared for by the staff of Minnich Funeral Home, Elizabethville location. To sign the guestbook go to www.minnichfuneral.com