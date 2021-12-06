Emma W. (Nolt) Martin, 86, of Lewisburg, passed away at 9:54 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Vera and Dean Stump of Richland, Pa., following a brief illness.
She was born Feb. 5, 1935, in East Earl Township, Lancaster County, a daughter of the late Adam B. Nolt and Ida H. (Witmer) Nolt. On Nov. 13, 1956, she married Aaron S. Martin, who preceded her in death on Nov. 8, 2011.
She was a homemaker.
Emma was a member of the Vicksburg Old Order Mennonite Church.
She is survived by 10 children and their spouses, Norman N. and Ella Mae H. Martin of Lewisburg, Lester N. and Marlene Z. Martin of Mifflinburg, Aaron N. and Emma Ruth Martin of Salisbury, N.C., Miriam N. and Leonard S. Shrock of Sheridan, Mich., Wilmer N. and Jane G. Martin of Sheridan, Mich., Vera N. and Dean Stump of Richland, Pa., David and Linda S. Martin of Winfield, Emma N. and John David Weaver of Mifflinburg, Ervin N. and Ruth W. Martin of New Hampton, Iowa, Irene N. and David E. Reiff of Mifflinburg; 75 grandchildren, 102 great-grandchildren, 11 siblings and their spouses, Aaron W. Nolt of Kutztown, Pa., Ella W. Newswanger of Narvon, Pa., Lydia W. Nolt, Esther S. Nolt, both of East Earl, Pa., Melvin S. and Mabel W. Nolt of New Holland, Pa., Adam S. and Esther F. Nolt of Withee, Wis., Allen S. and Miriam M. Nolt of Goshen, Ind., Wayne S. and Ella M. Nolt of East Earl, Edith S. and Michael W. Martin of New Holland, Edwin S. and Vera M. Nolt of Withee, Wis., Paul S. and Mildred M. Nolt of East Earl.
She was preceded in death by four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and siblings, Minnie Zimmerman, Mary Fox, Eli W. Nolt, Phares W. Nolt and Sadie Nolt.
Visitors will be received by the family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the Norman Martin residence, 4537 Furnace Road, Lewisburg. Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Martin residence with additional services at 9:30 a.m. at the Vicksburg Old Order Mennonite Church with Lloyd R. Zimmerman officiating.
Interment will be in the Vicksburg Old Order Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.