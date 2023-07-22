SELINSGROVE — A Shamokin Dam store clerk is accused of stealing 831 lottery tickets worth $5,750 last month.
Chelsey N. Wise, 28, of Shamokin Dam, was employed at VP Racing Fuels in the borough when she allegedly stole hundreds of Fast Play lottery tickets during a three-day work shift from June 9 through June 11, court records filed by Shamokin Dam Police said.
Station manager Derek Hans called police to report the thefts after noticing a higher than usual lottery activity during that weekend, court records said.
Store surveillance showed Wise printing the lottery tickets and placing losing tickets in the trash and winning tickets in her backpack, according to court records.
Police said during the three days, Wise paid $66 for the thousands of dollars in tickets she allegedly stole.
She is charged with two counts each of felony theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property and misdemeanor theft and receiving stolen property.
— MARCIA MOORE