I swept my parents’ sunporch today, for the last time. They died this winter within a month of each other and are now at peace.
The room was nearly empty, with that echoing silence. My siblings and I have found new homes for most of our parents’ belongings. Someone took the big folding table and chairs that used to be there, but the glass patio table and chairs are still waiting to be picked up.
Did those tables ever see fun! They used to be crowded every Sunday afternoon with cousins teasing each other through dinners of roast chicken, beef burgundy, my mom’s spaghetti and other hearty dishes.
I can picture my parents standing in the kitchen chopping vegetables, mashing potatoes, draining pasta in the chipped, blue enameled colander and carving my dad’s famous baked ham.
They loved a full house. They loved hearing about our week, urging the grandchildren to go back for seconds, debating about politics, religion and whether O.J. was guilty or not.
How often I swept that floor, steering the broom’s bristles in between chairs to gather crumbs or, at Christmas, bits of wrapping paper and curled ribbon. Most times I was happy to be cleaning up after a get-together. Sometimes I huffed resentfully, especially as our parents aged and my siblings and I took on more of their routine tasks.
Now, as I swept where the table stood, I still felt like I ought to be maneuvering around chair legs. In the corner where the fern sat on a plant stand made by my father I found myself looking for the papery brown leaves that always settled there. Strange not to find any.
For the first time in decades, I swept the area where the piano stood. Where the dog’s dishes used to sit, I could still picture bits of dog food that you had to coax out of the corner with the broom, and tears filled my eyes.
The amount of dirt I gathered was pitifully small. How I wished the house was full again with plants and furniture and mischievous cousins. How I wished my parents were still asking the kids about school and reminding them to write Christmas lists.
I emptied the dustpan into the trashcan. In a few weeks new owners will move their furniture into the house. I wish them well. I hope they fill it with love that bounces off those sunporch walls once again.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com