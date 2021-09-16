WILLIAMSPORT — An Emergency Medical Technician course will be offered at three locations by Workforce Development at Pennsylvania College of Technology early nest year.
The course meets the National Emergency Medical Services Educational Standards and Instructional Guidelines and is intended to prepare students for National Registry cognitive and psychomotor examinations at the EMT level. The course runs Jan. 10 through May.
The course comprises 50 hours of lecture and 100 hours of practical learning. Students will select one of three sites: Penn College’s main campus in Williamsport, Penn College at Wellsboro or Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. (Due to prevailing COVID restrictions, the Lewisburg section may be moved to Penn College’s Schneebeli Earth Science Center near Allenwood.)
The in-class portion will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (at Evangelical or in Wellsboro) or Tuesdays and Thursdays (in Williamsport). Some evenings will require 6-to-10-p.m. instruction.