NORTHUMBERLAND — Point Township Supervisor President Randy Yoxheimer said he didn't understand why Encina set the date for their community outreach this week on the same day and time as the township's regular meeting.
"Actually, Encina hasn't submitted anything (a revised plan) to us that I am aware of," Yoxheimer said on Thursday. "They have a revised plan, but as far as I know, we have not seen it. It would have had to come before our zoning officer and she has not mentioned seeing anything from Encina."
What information they are letting out, "in most cases is just as new to us as it is to the general public," Yoxheimer said. "Why they decided to have their meeting the same night as ours, I have no idea. I don't understand it because none of us (supervisors) could even end up going to it and getting the information ourselves.
"They are very tight-lipped about what is going on," Yoxheimer said.
The revision, Yoxheimer believes has something to do with the height of the facility. David Roesser, Encina CEO confirmed that "rumor" with The Daily Item on Tuesday.
"I've heard rumors to the extent that Encina is trying to drop it or lower it somehow, the whole facility 30 feet into the ground," Yoxheimer said. "How that can be done I don't know I have no idea, but 50-foot height remains the ordinance."
Stormwater, sewer projects
Meanwhile, two long-standing issues are now being addressed in Point Township — stormwater runoff and aged sewer lines.
The stormwater issue harken back many years. There were some residents that lived down along Route 147 and an open creek that ran down through their homes, hit a culvert and went under Route 147 and ultimately down to the Susquehanna River.
"These people decided they didn't want an open ditch in their yard," said Yoxheimer. "What they decided to do was put piping and drums in a ditch. They did this on their own, perhaps 20-25 years ago, because they figured because it was their land, they could do it. The pipe that they put in wasn't remotely enough to handle water that a thunderstorm put in."
They asked the township to help them, "but we said 'no,' it's private property. You put this in without getting a permit from DEP."
When the Queens Pointe Apartment project was built, part of the arrangement was that the owner had to do stormwater management.
"The owner put in a stormwater detention basis — more than he needed — and dedicated to the township, the township would take on the maintenance of it," he said.
The current stormwater project would install a system to ensure that the stormwater makes it down to the basin.
Sewer lines and water lines had to be moved in order to satisfy the successful completion of the project.
Concurrently, a sewer updating project is in place, with low bids on both projects together going to Dave Gutelius Excavating, of Mifflinburg.
The Point Township Sewer Authority applied for and received a $359,000 grant for replacing the sewer lines. Northumberland County kicked in an additional $200,000 to cover any cost overruns.
All together, it's called the Cap Heights Stormwater Project. Construction could start at the end of July, and possibly last through fall.