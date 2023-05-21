The Daily Item
NORTHUMBERLAND — Encina, the Texas-based company that proposes to build a plastics recycling plant in Point Township, has announced that U.S.-based CTCI Americas (CTCIA) has joined Hyundai Engineering’s Front End Engineering Design team for its Northumberland County project.
As Hyundai Engineering nears completion of its front-end engineering design service contract with Encina, it has engaged CTCIA, a firm that will work with Hyundai to deliver on Encina’s commitment to partner with highly skilled union tradesmen and women whenever possible, Encina corporate officials wrote in a press statement this past week.
With offices in Houston, Texas, and Phoenix, Arizona, CTCIA has a strong track record and a robust, U.S.-based construction management team, Encina officials said.
Encina manufactures drop-in circular chemicals using an integrated single-stage catalytic conversion process that takes hard-to-recycle plastics and transforms them into their base building blocks that can be used to make new products.
This process will allow the Point Township facility to divert up to 450,000 tons of previously non-recyclable waste materials every year from landfills, incinerators, streets, and waterways.
Encina is continuing to work through the state and local permits necessary to begin construction and operations in Point Township.
“We are committed to protecting regional ecosystems while advancing a more sustainable future and a vibrant local economy,” said Shirley Hammond, Encina’s vice president of engineering.
“We’re serving these goals by keeping end-of-life plastics out of landfills and waterways and by partnering with CTCIA, which has a strong track record in the Americas and a robust U.S.-based construction management team,” she said.
Patrick Jameson, president of CTCI America, said the Encina project aligns with his company’s sustainability goals.
“As part of our strategic goals, CTCIA is engaged in several sustainable and renewable projects and is excited that Encina has selected CTCIA to help bring this project to successful operation,” Jameson said.
“We look forward to working with Encina for engineering and construction of the Point Township Circular Manufacturing Facility Project.”
Encina’s project is expected to support between 600 and 900 jobs during peak construction and 300 when fully operational.
The $1.1 billion facility will inject $2.1 billion in total economic impact over five years, according to a Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association study.