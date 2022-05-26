FILE - Actor Ray Liotta attends the "No Sudden Move" premiere during the 20th Tribeca Festival in New York on June 18, 2021. Liotta, the actor best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in “Goodfellas” and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams,” has died. He was 67. A representative for Liotta told The Hollywood Reporter and NBC News that he died in his sleep Wednesday night in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming a new movie. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)