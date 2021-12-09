Richfield resident Lia Mort prevailed as the toughest competitor on CBS reality show Tough as Nails.
In the season finale shown on CBS last night, Mort outlasted three other final competitors to claim the victory.
In its third season, past challenges on the show have included climbing an electrical pole in full gear and moving heavy equipment with weekly eliminations before one contestant is crowned the winner of $200,000 and a Ford truck.
Mort has served in the Marines, worked as a professional firefighter and now is an Army chief warrant officer. She competed against 11 others on the show that premiered in October.
