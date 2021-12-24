SELINSGROVE — Since 2019, the Joy Martz Memorial, a 501c3 non-profit organization has been able to positively impact the lives of children and adults with special needs by donating $28,000 to Eos Therapeutic Riding Center. This year they were also able to provide a riding scholarship to a student with special needs from Line Mountain School District.
The Joy Martz Memorial’s mission is promoting access and opportunity for individuals with special needs, encouraging, and supporting the families and caregivers of the special needs community, and celebrating the life of Joy Martz. On Aug. 11, 2019, Joy Martz passed away unexpectedly. Joy was an individual with special needs, but she was so much more. Joy was a giver of hugs, a tiara-wearing, horse-riding, hand-waving sparkly-smiling dynamo who had her own ways of communicating. She was never defined by her disability. Joy had a magnetic personality and a way of making everyone she met smile. One of Joy’s great loves was riding therapy horses at Eos, a program she participated in for more than 25 years.
Since 1992, Eos Therapeutic Riding Center has made miracles on horseback happen for mentally, physically and emotionally challenged children and adults as well as veterans. Eos, is a non-profit organization that strives to positively impact the life skills and quality of life of children and adults with special needs and Veterans through individualized therapeutic horse back riding activities. For more info on Eos visit http://www.eostrc.com/home.html